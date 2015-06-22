BRIEF-Voxel FY net profit lowers to 11.0 mln zlotys yoy
* Said on Friday that its FY revenue was 120.7 million zlotys ($30.67 million) versus 132.0 million zlotys a year ago
June 22 4 SC AG :
* Plans to issue new shares to finance the further development of its epigenetic lead anti-cancer compound resminostat
* Cash capital increase by way of a rights offering of up to 8.2 million new shares and targeted gross proceeds of 24 million euros ($27.22 million) - 29 million euros
* Capital increase against contributions in kind by way of an issue of up to approx. 2.0 million new shares to swap a substantial portion of a shareholder loan from Santo Holding into equity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8818 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Said on Friday that its FY revenue was 120.7 million zlotys ($30.67 million) versus 132.0 million zlotys a year ago
* Meeting of unsecured creditors to be held on April 26 to consider scheme of amalgamation with SRL Ltd, Fortis Healthcare Ltd Source text: http://bit.ly/2omjNKv Further company coverage: