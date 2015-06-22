June 22 4 SC AG :

* Plans to issue new shares to finance the further development of its epigenetic lead anti-cancer compound resminostat

* Cash capital increase by way of a rights offering of up to 8.2 million new shares and targeted gross proceeds of 24 million euros ($27.22 million) - 29 million euros

* Capital increase against contributions in kind by way of an issue of up to approx. 2.0 million new shares to swap a substantial portion of a shareholder loan from Santo Holding into equity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8818 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)