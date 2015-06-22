BRIEF-Voxel FY net profit lowers to 11.0 mln zlotys yoy
* Said on Friday that its FY revenue was 120.7 million zlotys ($30.67 million) versus 132.0 million zlotys a year ago
June 22 Augment Investments Limited:
* Announces results of its previously-announced tender offer to purchase for cash all of the issued and outstanding Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) of Pharmstandard at a purchase price of $5.50 per GDR
* Says a total of 17,461,550 GDRs had been tendered for sale pursuant to the tender offer
* The number of GDRs tendered in the tender offer represents 11.55 pct of Pharmstandard's outstanding ordinary shares as of June 22
* Once the transfer of the GDRs is completed, the offeror will hold 22,028,567 ordinary shares and 21,140,802 GDRs, representing in aggregate 72.27 pct of Pharmstandard's outstanding ordinary shares Source text - bit.ly/1LpkprE
* Meeting of unsecured creditors to be held on April 26 to consider scheme of amalgamation with SRL Ltd, Fortis Healthcare Ltd