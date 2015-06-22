Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 22 Surfland Systemy Komputerowe SA :
* Gets 400,000 Polish zloty ($109,278) loan from main shareholder Surfland Sp. z o.o. Sp.K.
* Loan to be used to improve liquidity due to lower than expected sales in Q2 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6604 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order