BRIEF-Voxel FY net profit lowers to 11.0 mln zlotys yoy
* Said on Friday that its FY revenue was 120.7 million zlotys ($30.67 million) versus 132.0 million zlotys a year ago
June 22 Bone Therapeutics SA :
* Reports first results of its phase IIa trial for PREOB in severe osteoporosis
* Primary endpoints of study are safety and biodistribution of PREOB cells administered intravenously
* Follow-up of this first group of patients showed a progressive accumulation of PREOB cells into axial skeleton (i.e., Vertebrae and Pelvis) after injection
* No serious adverse events related to treatment were reported
* Meeting of unsecured creditors to be held on April 26 to consider scheme of amalgamation with SRL Ltd, Fortis Healthcare Ltd