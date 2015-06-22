June 22 Ymagis SA :

* Announces signature of new VPF agreements under the third-party collector financing model with six major Turkish cinema exhibitor chains

* Deals represent 409 screens in 50 cinema sites operated by Turkey's Avsar Sinema, Cinemarine, Cinens Sinemalari, Prestige Cinema, Aksin Sinemari and Torunlar/Cinetech

* VPF agreements in Turkey will be effective through December 31, 2018