June 22 Madagascar Oil Ltd :

* Remains in dialogue with a number of potential partners and it is envisaged that appointment of Jefferies will enable Madagascar Oil to access a wider pool of potential partners

* Jeffries is also expected to provide strategic advice which will help secure optimal partner(s) for company going forward.

* Confident of a successful conclusion to this process before end of 2015 and will provide further updates in due course.