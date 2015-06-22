June 22 ExeoTech Invest publ AB :

* Says ExeoTech and Advokatfirman Glimstedt Jönköping AB have reached settlement

* Says Advokatfirman Glimstedt Jönköping AB has therefore withdrawn bankruptcy petition against the company

* ExeoTech now expects will be able to complete negotiations on acquisition of several businesses Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)