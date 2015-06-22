UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 22 Prescient Ltd
* Trading Statement
* EPS for continuing operations for year is expected to be between 8.25 and 8.35 cents per share (2014: 7.15 cents per share)
* Headline earnings per share ("HEPS") for year is expected to be between 7.50 and 7.60 cents per share
* HEPS for continuing operations for year is expected to be between 7.70 and 7.80 cents per share (2014: 6.96 cents per share) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.