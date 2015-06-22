June 22 Prescient Ltd

* Trading Statement

* EPS for continuing operations for year is expected to be between 8.25 and 8.35 cents per share (2014: 7.15 cents per share)

* Headline earnings per share ("HEPS") for year is expected to be between 7.50 and 7.60 cents per share

* HEPS for continuing operations for year is expected to be between 7.70 and 7.80 cents per share (2014: 6.96 cents per share) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: