BRIEF-TechnipFMC awarded contract by Shell Offshore Inc
* TechnipFMC awarded an integrated project for supply and installation of subsea equipment
June 22 Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):
* Made initial enforcement order to BCA Marketplace, BCA Trading Ltd over completed acquisition of SMA Vehicle Remarketing Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TechnipFMC awarded an integrated project for supply and installation of subsea equipment
DUBAI, March 27 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.