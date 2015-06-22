BRIEF-CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
* CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
June 22 Centrotherm Photovoltaics AG :
* Creditors extend liquidation period for Centrotherm Photovoltaics AG shares held by Sol Futura and the repayment period for deferred insolvency liabilities Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
* On March 20, co's unit and a debtor entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Oxy USA, Inc - SEC Filing