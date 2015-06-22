BRIEF-Cham Paper FY net profit up at CHF 8.6 mln
* FY net revenue up by 2.1 percent to 198.4 million Swiss Francs ($200.85 million)
June 22 Flughafen Zuerich AG :
* Adopted recalculation of noise protection measures with additional costs of 100 million Swiss francs ($108.9 million)
* Implementation shall take place until 2025
* Owing to the increase in provisions through profit and loss, Flughafen Zuerich AG anticipates the full year results 2015 including noise components to be accordingly lower than previously expected
* Guidance for 2015 year-end results excluding noise components is not affected
Source text - bit.ly/1FwJmZW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9186 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY total revenues grew by 2.9% to 592.6 million Swiss francs ($599.98 million)(2015: 576.1 million francs) and net revenues (medical fees excluded) amounted to 517.1 million francs (2015: 508.6 million francs)