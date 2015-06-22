Emaar Malls confirms $800 mln bid for Souq.com
DUBAI, March 27 Dubai's Emaar Malls, a unit of Emaar Properties, said on Monday it had submitted an $800 million bid for Middle Eastern online retailer Souq.com.
June 22 BUWOG AG
* Says expansion of management structure sustainably strengthens BUWOG's course of growth
* Says Herwig Teufelsdorfer promoted to executive board of BUWOG
* Says decided to expand executive board from two to three persons Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)
* Says the company sold its 25.5 percent stake in a Hebei-based real estate firm to a Shanghai-based investment firm, for 217.5 million yuan