FOREX-Dollar hits 4-month low vs yen on growth pace rethink
* Sterling dips after "firearms incident" near UK parliament (New throughout, updates prices and market activity to U.S. market open; new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
June 23 Implenia AG :
* Launches subordinated convertible bonds
* Is launching offering of 150 million Swiss francs ($162 million)subordinated convertible bonds with option to increase issue size by up to 25 million Swiss francs
* To use net proceeds to refinance acquisition of Bilfinger construction and to early refinance part of company's 200 million Swiss francs senior unsecured bonds maturing in may 2016
* Bonds are expected to carry an annual nominal interest rate of between 0.50 pct and 1.00 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9272 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sterling dips after "firearms incident" near UK parliament (New throughout, updates prices and market activity to U.S. market open; new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
ZURICH/LONDON, March 22 Private equity firm Warburg Pincus is paying 300 million Swiss francs ($300 million) for a stake in banking software and services provider Avaloq in what the group described as a first step towards a potential public listing.
ZURICH, March 22 The Swiss National Bank said the Swiss franc remains "significantly overvalued" according to new methods it is using to calculate its value versus the currencies of the country's main trading partners.