June 23 Kappahl

* Q3 operating profit 42 million SEK versus Reuters poll forecast 72 million

* Q3 sales 1,132 million sek versus Reuters poll forecast 1,148 million

* Q3 gross margin 61.7 percent versus Reuters poll forecast 62.2 percent

* Net sales in comparable stores decreased by 5.9 percent during the quarter and 2.9 percent in September-May. Says the decrease in the quarter is mainly due to poor sales in May, following cold weather and negative calendar effects.