June 23 Petrofac Ltd

* Focus remains on delivering first gas in q3 2015 in laggan tormore

* Additional completion and pre-commissioning works are expected to lead to incremental pre-tax costs of approximately £30m

* Net profit expected to be significantly weighted towards 2h 2015

* Ecom order intake of us$4.7bn in year to date

* Construction activities on laggan-tormore project are substantially complete

* Group backlog stood at record levels of us$20.5bn at 31 may 2015