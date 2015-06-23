June 23 Acacia Mining Plc :
* Notes weakening of Tanzanian shilling (TSH) against United
States dollar (USD) during Q2 of 2015
* If current exchange rate prevails until June 30, weakening
of TSH is expected to impact end of quarter revaluation of TSH
denominated indirect tax balances owed to company
* Total outstanding TSH denominated indirect tax balance,
both long term and short term, was approximately $124 million at
beginning of Q2
* Expects between 15-20 pct of its cost base to be
denominated in TSH in 2015
* Any accounting loss from revaluation will be allocated to
"other costs" on company's profit and loss statement for period
and may therefore impact earnings
* Should exchange rate remain at current level company
anticipates a marginal ongoing benefit to reported costs going
forward
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom)