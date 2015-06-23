June 23 Acacia Mining Plc :

* Notes weakening of Tanzanian shilling (TSH) against United States dollar (USD) during Q2 of 2015

* If current exchange rate prevails until June 30, weakening of TSH is expected to impact end of quarter revaluation of TSH denominated indirect tax balances owed to company

* Total outstanding TSH denominated indirect tax balance, both long term and short term, was approximately $124 million at beginning of Q2

* Expects between 15-20 pct of its cost base to be denominated in TSH in 2015

* Any accounting loss from revaluation will be allocated to "other costs" on company's profit and loss statement for period and may therefore impact earnings

* Should exchange rate remain at current level company anticipates a marginal ongoing benefit to reported costs going forward Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)