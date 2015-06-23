Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Wednesday:
June 23 Starhedge SA :
* Acquires 50 percent stake in KIS INVEST OOD for 7.7 million zlotys ($2.1 million)
* The decision to invest in KIS INVEST OOD follows the sale of 50 pct of KIS INVEST 1 ODD previously held by the company
* KIS INVEST owns majority stakes (70 pct to 100 pct) in five special purpose companies engaged in building construction in Sofia, Bulgaria
* The special purpose companies are KIS INVEST 1 OOD, KIS INVEST 2 OOD, KIS INVEST 3 OOD, KIS INVEST 4 OOD, KIS INVEST 5 OOD
* Estimates that proceeds from the sale of properties to be constructed by KIS INVEST units will generate net income between 4.5 million euros ($5.06 million) and 4.7 million euros Source text for Eikon:
