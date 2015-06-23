UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 23 Grieg Seafood Asa :
* Says has encountered high mortality at the West Coast of Vancouver Island due to low dissolved oxygen levels
* The mortality so far is estimated to be 1,000 tonnes
* Says primarily two locations are affected by the incident: Muchalat North lost 146,000 fish with an average weight of 3.73 kg and Williamson lost 532,000 fish with an average weight of 0.86 kg
* The situation is stabilized and the rate of mortality back at a normal level
* After the incident biomass at the two locations is: Muchalat North 1,051 tons and Williamson 152 tons.
* Grieg Seafood has earlier said they expect to harvest 72,000 tonnes this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources