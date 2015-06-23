June 23 Grieg Seafood Asa :

* Says has encountered high mortality at the West Coast of Vancouver Island due to low dissolved oxygen levels

* The mortality so far is estimated to be 1,000 tonnes

* Says primarily two locations are affected by the incident: Muchalat North lost 146,000 fish with an average weight of 3.73 kg and Williamson lost 532,000 fish with an average weight of 0.86 kg

* The situation is stabilized and the rate of mortality back at a normal level

* After the incident biomass at the two locations is: Muchalat North 1,051 tons and Williamson 152 tons.

* Grieg Seafood has earlier said they expect to harvest 72,000 tonnes this year