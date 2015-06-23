BRIEF-AT&T removes ads from Google's non-search platforms - AT&T spokesperson
* AT&T removes ads from Google's non-search platforms - AT&T spokesperson Further company coverage:
June 23 ZetaDisplay AB
* ZetaDisplay Finland has signed expanded framework agreement with a Finnish financial group, which offers banking, investment and insurance services
* ZetaDisplay's media platform for Digital Signage and Last Meter Marketing is already installed in 50 of the group's banking offices, an order valued at an amount equivalent to 4 million Swedish crowns ($489,488.24) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1718 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* GfK says Acceleratio Capital and affiliates has agreements to acquire about 20.877 pct of GfK * Says it and Acceleratio capital now hold about 75.786 percent of shares of GfK
BOSTON, March 22 A Massachusetts man was sentenced to six years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to helping to run what prosecutors called a global pyramid scheme that bilked its victims out of more than $3 billion.