BRIEF-Voxel FY net profit lowers to 11.0 mln zlotys yoy
* Said on Friday that its FY revenue was 120.7 million zlotys ($30.67 million) versus 132.0 million zlotys a year ago
June 22 Erytech Pharma SA :
* Announces two positive DSMB reviews
* Announces positive safety reviews after completion of first cohort in company`s US phase I study with ERY-ASP in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (all), and following treatment of first three patients with ERY-ASP in combination with Folfox in its phase II study in pancreatic cancer
Meeting of unsecured creditors to be held on April 26 to consider scheme of amalgamation with SRL Ltd, Fortis Healthcare Ltd