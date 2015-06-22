June 22 Erytech Pharma SA :

* Announces two positive DSMB reviews

* Announces positive safety reviews after completion of first cohort in company`s US phase I study with ERY-ASP in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (all), and following treatment of first three patients with ERY-ASP in combination with Folfox in its phase II study in pancreatic cancer

Source text for Eikon:

