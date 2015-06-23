Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 23 FormPipe Software AB :
* Formpipe receives a supplementary order on the ECM product Acadre from a Danish municipality
* The total order value amounts to 5.7 million Swedish crowns ($695,452.72) over a four-year period
* Of total order value, license revenues of 0.6 million crowns are recorded in Q2 of 2015, while associated revenue will be allocated throughout contract period Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1961 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)