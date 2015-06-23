June 23 FormPipe Software AB :

* Formpipe receives a supplementary order on the ECM product Acadre from a Danish municipality

* The total order value amounts to 5.7 million Swedish crowns ($695,452.72) over a four-year period

* Of total order value, license revenues of 0.6 million crowns are recorded in Q2 of 2015, while associated revenue will be allocated throughout contract period Source text for Eikon:

