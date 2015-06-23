June 23 Kiriacoulis Mediterranean Cruises Shipping SA :

* Decides to guarantee in Croatian bank SG Leasing d.o.o. for its subsidiary in Croatia KIRIACOULIS Mediterranean d.o.o

* The guarantee is for an amount of 0.35 million euros ($391,090.00) and aims to finance purchase of two professional yachts

($1 = 0.8949 euros)