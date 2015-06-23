June 23 Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc
* At appropriate point, will repay final £1.18bn payment to
hm treasury to remove dividend access share
* "did not anticipate nearly £10 billion of regulatory
fines, litigation charges and customer redress we have incurred"
* Anticipate a substantial increase in our capital
* On track to deliver against our 2015 targets
* Ost to income ratio will be less than 50% with a return of
tangible equity of at least 12% by 2019
* "scale of conduct issues faced by rbs has markedly reduced
our ability to retain earnings"
* Intend to return any surplus capital to our shareholders.
* Wind down of our exit bank will be substantially achieved
by end of 2016.
