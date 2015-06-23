June 23 UTV Media Plc

* Having seen signs of audience growth for utv ireland in q1, this has stalled in last month,

* Reaffirms its strategic objective for utv ireland to be second most watched channel in Republic Of Ireland by 2017

* Has agreed with its bank lenders for net debt/ebitda covenants on its facilities to be raised from 3.5:1 to 4.5:1 for a period of one year.

* Board has today approved an action plan to address audience shortfall but recognises that this will take time to deliver required improvement in viewership

* Is therefore revising its guidance for full year and now expects UTV Ireland to incur losses of 11.5 mln stg in 2015

* Assuming no significant improvement in overall audience levels for second half of year for utv ireland

* UTV Ireland will take longer than originally anticipated to become profitable