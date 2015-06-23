June 23 UTV Media Plc
* Having seen signs of audience growth for utv ireland in
q1, this has stalled in last month,
* Reaffirms its strategic objective for utv ireland to be
second most watched channel in Republic Of Ireland by 2017
* Has agreed with its bank lenders for net debt/ebitda
covenants on its facilities to be raised from 3.5:1 to 4.5:1 for
a period of one year.
* Board has today approved an action plan to address
audience shortfall but recognises that this will take time to
deliver required improvement in viewership
* Is therefore revising its guidance for full year and now
expects UTV Ireland to incur losses of 11.5 mln stg in 2015
* Assuming no significant improvement in overall audience
levels for second half of year for utv ireland
* UTV Ireland will take longer than originally anticipated
to become profitable
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: