UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 23 Stylepit A/S :
* If autorization to issue new shares is granted by EGM, plans to raise 35 - 50 million Danish crowns ($5.28 million- $7.54 million) via share capital increase
* Says new shares expected to be offered at a price of 0.10 crown per share
* Sees potential offer to take place in first weeks of August 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6336 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources