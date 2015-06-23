June 23 Andritz AG

* Schuler AG, a member of international technology group Andritz, has signed a contract for acquisition of a 51% stake in Chinese press and machine tool manufacturer Yangzhou Metal Forming Machine Tool co., Ltd. (Yadon)

* It was agreed not to disclose purchase price, acquisition is subject to approval by anti-trust authorities

* Yadon is one of leading manufacturers of mechanical presses in china and has annual sales of approximately 120 million euros