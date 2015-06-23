June 23 Implenia AG :

* Successfully places 175 million Swiss francs ($187.53 million) subordinated convertible bonds

* Offering was upsized from original target amount of 150 million Swiss francs

* Coupon of convertible bonds has been set at a nominal annual rate of 0.5 pct, conversion price was fixed at 75.06 Swiss francs

* Convertible bonds will be convertible into 2.33 million shares Source text for Eikon:

