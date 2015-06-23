UPDATE 6-Shareholders urge Akzo to negotiate with suitor PPG
* Akzo refusal cites jobs losses, differing corporate culture (Updates after interview with CEO)
June 23 Grand City Properties SA :
* Announces successful portfolio expansion to 66,000 units
* Successful acquisition of 10,500 units in several transactions with a total net rent of 28.5 million euros and vacancy of 17 pct at a cost of 330 million euros ($369.20 million)and offset with sell in process of 4,500 non-core units
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8938 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Akzo refusal cites jobs losses, differing corporate culture (Updates after interview with CEO)
* Delivers letter to Cypress Semiconductor's independent directors regarding annual meeting of stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, March 22 The co-founder of a now-defunct Massachusetts compounding pharmacy was found guilty of racketeering and fraud but cleared of murder on Wednesday for his role in a 2012 meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people across the United States.