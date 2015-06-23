UPDATE 6-Shareholders urge Akzo to negotiate with suitor PPG
* Akzo refusal cites jobs losses, differing corporate culture (Updates after interview with CEO)
June 23 Julius Baer Gruppe AG
* Julius Baer says u.s. Officials have not requested that the Swiss bank make a guilty plea to settle tax probe Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)
* Akzo refusal cites jobs losses, differing corporate culture (Updates after interview with CEO)
March 22 No meetings are planned between management and striking workers at Noranda Income Fund's zinc refinery in Quebec, the second biggest in North America, a union official said on Wednesday, as the work stoppage dragged through a sixth week.
WASHINGTON/OSLO, March 22 The United States remains committed to the "principles and goals" of the global transparency initiative to fight corruption in managing revenues from oil, gas and mineral extraction, it said on Wednesday.