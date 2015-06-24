Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 4
ZURICH, April 4 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,651 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
June 24 Sulzer AG :
* Implements measures to adapt the operational setup of the Chemtech division Source text - bit.ly/1QP7Vx0 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Improved its FY net revenues by 100 percent to 48.5 million Swiss francs ($48.42 million)