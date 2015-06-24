UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 24 Valora Holding AG :
* Andreas Berger, head of Valora Retail Switzerland, has decided to take up a position outside Valora and will be leaving company at end of this month
* Michael Mueller, Valora Group's CEO, will take on Andreas Berger's duties in addition to his other responsibilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.