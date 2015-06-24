BRIEF-Evolution Gaming Group to build Canadian studio
* TO BUILD A NEW LIVE CASINO STUDIO IN METRO VANCOUVER AREA OF BRITISH COLUMBIA, ITS FIRST OUTSIDE OF EUROPE
June 24 Tomtom NV and Luxoft Holding Inc :
* Connected Cars and Luxoft announce integration of TomTom's navigation engine, Navkit, with Luxoft's allview
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: and (Gdynia Newsroom)
* TO BUILD A NEW LIVE CASINO STUDIO IN METRO VANCOUVER AREA OF BRITISH COLUMBIA, ITS FIRST OUTSIDE OF EUROPE
* Debbie knocked out 11.5 mln tonnes of metallurgical coal - Noble