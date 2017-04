June 24 Kenmare Resources Plc

* Kenmare Resources: unofficial industrial action at Moma mine

* Unofficial industrial action has commenced at its Moma titanium minerals mine (" mine") in Mozambique

* Group of employees has initiated this unofficial industrial action and operations have been impacted, with production temporarily suspended at mine

* Ministry of mineral resources and energy has also been informed

* Moma management, employee representatives and officials from ministry of labour are working towards resolution of unofficial industrial action