BRIEF-Evolution Gaming Group to build Canadian studio
* TO BUILD A NEW LIVE CASINO STUDIO IN METRO VANCOUVER AREA OF BRITISH COLUMBIA, ITS FIRST OUTSIDE OF EUROPE
June 24 Ball Corporation
* Special meeting of Ball shareholders will also be held on 28 July 2015, in order to approve issuance of new Ball shares to Rexam ordinary shareholders in connection with offer Further company coverage:
* TO BUILD A NEW LIVE CASINO STUDIO IN METRO VANCOUVER AREA OF BRITISH COLUMBIA, ITS FIRST OUTSIDE OF EUROPE
* Debbie knocked out 11.5 mln tonnes of metallurgical coal - Noble