June 24 Amoeba SAS IPO-AMO.PA:

* Launches IPO on Euronext Paris

* Size of public offer is 13.5 million euros ($15.1 million) which could be raised to 17.85 million euros

* Subscription period: June 24 - July 6

* Indicative price range between 8.30 euros and 11.20 euros per share

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8933 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)