BRIEF-Nippon Chemiphar completes 94,800 shares' buy-back
* Says it completes repurchase of 94,800 shares for totaling 486.8 million yen as of March 31, as result of shares buy-back plan disclosed on Oct. 31, 2016
June 24 Amoeba SAS IPO-AMO.PA:
* Launches IPO on Euronext Paris
* Size of public offer is 13.5 million euros ($15.1 million) which could be raised to 17.85 million euros
* Subscription period: June 24 - July 6
* Indicative price range between 8.30 euros and 11.20 euros per share
