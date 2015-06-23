June 23 Comision Nacional Del Mercado de Valores:

* Approves Inmobiliaria Carso offer for Realia that was published on March 20

* Offer is directed at 100 pct of Realia shares and 14.5 mln new shares that can be issued before completion of the offer

* Offer price is set to 0.58 euro per share ($0.6491) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8935 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)