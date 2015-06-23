June 23 Virbac SA :

* Group's perspectives for 2015 impacted by the industrial situation in the United States

* U.S. affiliate will ultimately suffer in 2015 from a significant drop in revenue generated by its historical range

* Current operating result of this affiliate in 2015 is now expected to decrease despite integration of Sentinel

* This situation might result in a decrease of group's current operating profit in 2015

* For first half-year, current operating profit is already expected to show a significant decrease as compared to same period of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)