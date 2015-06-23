June 23 Mdxhealth Sa

* Launches equity placement by means of a private placement

* Intention to raise an amount of approximately 20 million euros ($22.36 million)

* Possibility to increase size of placement

* Trading in MDxHealth shares on Euronext Brussels will be suspended throughout the bookbuilding period

* Net proceeds of the placement of the new shares will be used mainly to support and scale-up the Company's U.S.-based managed care and related healthcare reimbursement efforts, its clinical affairs efforts and its sales and marketing efforts