June 24 Elementis Plc

* There has been a further significant reduction in oil projects in North America and therefore drilling activity has been further curtailed

* As a result, now expect sales of additives for first half and year as a whole to oilfield drilling market to be at least 30 percent lower than previous year

* Temporary market dynamics experienced in Q2 of year in specialty products will most likely negatively influence full year result

* Earnings per share for full year are anticipated to be below current range of market expectations