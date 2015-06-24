June 24 Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc

* Continue to anticipate that performance will be more weighted toward second half

* Outlines further details of group-wide initiative to standardise systems and some processes to drive business efficiency

* Estimated that total project costs of about 30 mln stg over three years will generate enduring annual efficiency savings of about 20 mln stg

* Savings realised will be deployed to self-fund programme from 2016 to 2018, increase investment in research and development, increase competitiveness and improve profits in medium term

* Will be an initial one-off non-underlying cost of up to 5 mln stg in 2015, of which around half will be cash, to cover programme set-up