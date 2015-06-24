BRIEF-Nippon Chemiphar completes 94,800 shares' buy-back
* Says it completes repurchase of 94,800 shares for totaling 486.8 million yen as of March 31, as result of shares buy-back plan disclosed on Oct. 31, 2016
June 24 FSMA:
* Announces suspension of shares MDxHealth SA
* Effective time and date of suspension is June 24, 9.00 AM:
* Reason for suspension of the shares: awaiting publication of the results of a sale of existing shares by accelerated bookbuilding
* Change of trading name takes effect as of April 4