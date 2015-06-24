June 24 Financial Conduct Authority :

* Statement from the FCA on Quindell Plc

* Notes statements issued this morning by Quindell Plc

* Will liaise with other agencies regarding these matters as appropriate.

* Given existence of an investigation, we will not be providing further comment.

* Investigation in relation to public statements made regarding Quindell's financial accounts during 2013 and 2014

* Can confirm that it has commenced an investigation into Quindell Plc under Financial Services And Markets Act 2000