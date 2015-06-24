June 24 FormPipe Software AB :

* Formpipe receives an order on the ECM product W3D3 from a Swedish university

* The total order value amounts to 1.1 million Swedish crowns ($133,388.31)

* Of total order value, license revenues of 0.7 million crowns, are recorded in Q2 of 2015, while associated revenue will be allocated throughout contract period Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2466 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)