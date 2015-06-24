BRIEF-Adept Telecom's FY underlying EBITDA increases around 26 pct
* Says FY underlying ebitda increase of around 26 pct will be ahead of market expectation of a 18 pct rise year-on-year
* Says has been notified by Carl Bacon, non-executive chairman, that he plans to step down and leave group on 29 November 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)