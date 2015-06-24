UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 24 Atria Oyj :
* Atria to sell the Campofarm piggery real estate in Russia
* Atria has sold the Campofarm farm and real estate for 4.5 million euros ($5.04 million)
* The deal will have no significant impact on the company's performance Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8922 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.