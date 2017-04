June 24 MDxHealth SA :

* Raises 27.7 million euros ($31.0 million) in equity placement

* Has raised 27,675,000 euros (or $31,007,070) in gross proceeds by means of a private placement of 6,150,000 new shares

* Issue price of 4.50 euros (or $5.04) per share

* Company's share capital will increase from 30,191,238.09 euros to 35,097,093.09 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8932 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)