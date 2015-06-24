BRIEF-Nippon Chemiphar completes 94,800 shares' buy-back
* Says it completes repurchase of 94,800 shares for totaling 486.8 million yen as of March 31, as result of shares buy-back plan disclosed on Oct. 31, 2016
June 24 Novo Nordisk A/S
* Says in a phase 3 trial, NovoEight provided long-term efficacy and safety in the prophylaxis and treatment of bleeds in people with haemophilia A
* Novo Nordisk announced the data at the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) 2015 Congress in Toronto, Canada on Wednesday
* The findings comprise more than four years of data and more than 450 patient years Further company coverage: (Reporting By Teis Jensen; editing by Annabella Nielsen)
* Says it completes repurchase of 94,800 shares for totaling 486.8 million yen as of March 31, as result of shares buy-back plan disclosed on Oct. 31, 2016
* Change of trading name takes effect as of April 4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)