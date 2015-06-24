June 24 Novo Nordisk A/S

* Says in a phase 3 trial, NovoEight provided long-term efficacy and safety in the prophylaxis and treatment of bleeds in people with haemophilia A

* Novo Nordisk announced the data at the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) 2015 Congress in Toronto, Canada on Wednesday

* The findings comprise more than four years of data and more than 450 patient years Further company coverage: (Reporting By Teis Jensen; editing by Annabella Nielsen)