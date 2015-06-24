BRIEF-Moody's says new regulatory measures are credit positive for Australian banks, RMBS and covered bonds
* Moody's - new regulatory measures are credit positive for Australian banks, RMBS and covered bonds
June 24 RHEA Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS :
* Proposes not to pay FY 2014 dividend due to reported loss
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Moody's - new regulatory measures are credit positive for Australian banks, RMBS and covered bonds
* "Board currently anticipates final dividend will be higher than interim dividend" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: