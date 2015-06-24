June 24 Industrial Metallurgical Holding (KOKS Group):

* Gazprombank signs with Tulachermet-Stal LLC credit line agreement with 158 million euros ($176.80 million) limit

* Tulachermet OJSC, a company managed by Industrial Metallurgical Holding, owns a third of the share capital in Tulachermet-Stal LLC

* Credit will be used to the acquisition of imported equipment Source text: bit.ly/1QPWsx4

