BRIEF-Helios Underwriting to acquire Charmac Underwriting Limited
* Agreed to acquire Charmac Underwriting Limited for consideration of £2.24m in cash
June 24 Industrial Metallurgical Holding (KOKS Group):
* Gazprombank signs with Tulachermet-Stal LLC credit line agreement with 158 million euros ($176.80 million) limit
* Tulachermet OJSC, a company managed by Industrial Metallurgical Holding, owns a third of the share capital in Tulachermet-Stal LLC
* Credit will be used to the acquisition of imported equipment Source text: bit.ly/1QPWsx4
* Full year return to profit; consolidated profit after tax for year of 1.1 mln pounds(2015 loss of 16.7 mln pounds)