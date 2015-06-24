BRIEF-Helios Underwriting to acquire Charmac Underwriting Limited
* Agreed to acquire Charmac Underwriting Limited for consideration of £2.24m in cash
June 24 Conduit Capital Ltd
* Board has changed co's year end from Aug 31 to June 30. Co's year-end results to June 30 2015 will cover a 10 month period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Full year return to profit; consolidated profit after tax for year of 1.1 mln pounds(2015 loss of 16.7 mln pounds)